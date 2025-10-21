Al-Qassam to Hand Over Another Israeli Captive’s Body Tonight

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced that it will hand over the body of an Israeli captive tonight as part of the initial phase of the prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In a brief statement, the Brigades said, “We will deliver the body of an Israeli captive, which was recovered yesterday in Gaza, at 8:00 p.m. today, local time.”

No additional information was provided about the identity of the captive or the method and location of the handover.

On Sunday, the Brigades reported that it had found the body of an Israeli captive during ongoing search operations, stating that “it would be returned if field conditions allowed.”

The Brigades also cautioned that any Israeli escalation could obstruct search and excavation efforts, potentially delaying the recovery and return of Israeli bodies.

/129