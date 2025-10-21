  1. Home
21 October 2025 - 13:51
Source: Palestine Info
Al-Qassam to Hand Over Another Israeli Captive’s Body Tonight

Al-Qassam Brigades announced plans to deliver the body of an Israeli captive tonight as part of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. The group warned that Israeli escalation could hinder recovery operations. No details were given about the captive’s identity or handover logistics.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced that it will hand over the body of an Israeli captive tonight as part of the initial phase of the prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In a brief statement, the Brigades said, “We will deliver the body of an Israeli captive, which was recovered yesterday in Gaza, at 8:00 p.m. today, local time.”

No additional information was provided about the identity of the captive or the method and location of the handover.

On Sunday, the Brigades reported that it had found the body of an Israeli captive during ongoing search operations, stating that “it would be returned if field conditions allowed.”

The Brigades also cautioned that any Israeli escalation could obstruct search and excavation efforts, potentially delaying the recovery and return of Israeli bodies.
