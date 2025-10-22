Gaza aid deliveries fall drastically short of ceasefire promises

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Information Center in Gaza has reported a significant shortfall in humanitarian aid deliveries since the implementation of a ceasefire.

Initially, it was expected that 600 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily; however, only 986 trucks have arrived since the ceasefire began.

According to the center, this averages to just 89 trucks per day, insufficient to meet the urgent needs of the 2.4 million residents in the region.

The Israeli regime’s policies continue to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, with reports of suffocating and starving tactics employed against the population. The center has reiterated the urgent need for 600 trucks of aid each day to alleviate the dire situation.

On October 9, 2025, Hamas officially announced a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange. The Israeli military confirmed the ceasefire's implementation but has been accused of obstructing its terms.

At the recent meeting of the Southern EU Countries (MED9) in Slovenia, heads of state emphasized the importance of adhering to the ceasefire and reopening crossings for unhindered humanitarian aid access.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob called for a more active European role in addressing the crisis and stressed that there is no justification for blocking aid to Gaza.

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides expressed his country's readiness to participate in peace efforts, highlighting the urgent need for international media access to the region.

....................

End/ 257