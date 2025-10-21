Human Rights Groups Demand Probe into Return of 150 Mutilated Palestinian Victims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza health officials have reported that at least 135 mutilated bodies of Palestinians returned by "Israel" were previously held at the notorious Sde Teiman concentration camp in southern occupied Palestine.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV’s English website, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, and a spokesperson for Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told The Guardian that documents found inside the body bags confirmed the remains originated from Sde Teiman. The site has long been associated with severe human rights violations, including detaining Palestinians in cages, blindfolded, handcuffed, shackled to hospital beds, and forced to wear nappies.

Al-Bursh stated, “The document tags inside the body bags are written in Hebrew and clearly indicate that the remains were held at Sde Teiman.” He added that DNA tests had been conducted on some of the bodies at the facility.

"Israel" is reportedly conducting a criminal investigation into the deaths of 36 Palestinians who were detained at Sde Teiman.

As part of the US-brokered truce in Gaza, Hamas has returned the remains of several captives who died during the war, while "Israel" has handed over the bodies of 150 Palestinians.

Images reviewed by The Guardian, deemed too graphic to publish, show victims blindfolded, hands tied behind their backs, and one with a rope around his neck.

Doctors in Khan Younis who examined the bodies said autopsies and field observations “clearly indicate that Israel carried out acts of murder, summary executions, and systematic torture.” Health officials reported signs of direct gunfire at close range and bodies crushed under Israeli tanks.

Eyad Barhoum, administrative director of Nasser Medical Complex, said the bodies arrived “with no names but just codes,” and that the identification process has begun.

Evidence strongly suggests that many of the Palestinians were executed. Sde Teiman is known both as a detention site with deaths in custody and as a storage facility for bodies taken from Gaza. Human rights organizations are calling for an investigation into how many victims died at the camp.

