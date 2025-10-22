Over 20,000 Palestinian students killed, 31,000 injured since October 7, Gaza Ministry reports

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Gaza announced on Tuesday that more than 20,058 Palestinian students have been killed and 31,139 injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7, 2023.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that the majority of the casualties (killed and injured) are in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the killing of 1,037 teachers and administrative staff and the injuring of 4,740 others in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ministry also pointed to extensive damage to educational facilities, stating that 179 government schools have been completely destroyed in the Gaza Strip, and 118 government schools and over 100 schools belonging to “UNRWA” were subjected to bombing and vandalism, in addition to the destruction of 63 university buildings.

In the West Bank, two schools were destroyed, and 8 universities and colleges were subjected to repeated raids and vandalism.

