Two Israeli soldiers injured in Khan Younis bomb blast

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday due to an explosion of a bomb in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation military said in a statement.

According to the statement, the soldiers were slightly injured after their tank was hit by an explosive device in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip.

The Hebrew-language news site Walla reported that the wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

