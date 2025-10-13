80% of Gaza Residents Homeless, Says NGO Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amjad Al-Shawa, executive director of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza, stated that 80 percent of Gaza Strip residents have lost their homes, and estimates suggest the Israeli war has left behind approximately 60 million tons of rubble.

In comments published by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday, Shawa explained that around 1.5 million Palestinians have been displaced over the course of two years and two days of what he described as a genocidal war on Gaza.

He emphasized that the devastated Gaza Strip is now covered with an estimated 60 million tons of debris.

According to Shawa, between 300,000 and 400,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to areas in Gaza City and northern Gaza, despite extremely harsh conditions, as most have lost their homes and possessions.

He added, “The pace of return is expected to increase with the arrival of shelter materials and the beginning of the second phase of Israeli military withdrawal from Rafah, eastern Khan Yunis, ash-Shuja’iya, and northern Gaza.”

Shawa acknowledged that rebuilding Gaza will be a long-term endeavor, but stressed that the immediate priority is to conduct emergency relief operations and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the population. /129