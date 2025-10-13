Over 320 bodies recovered in Gaza rubble since ceasefire began

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from the ruins of bombed buildings across Gaza since the October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as rescue teams continue to uncover the devastating human toll of the Israeli regime’s two-year genocidal war.

Media reports, citing local hospitals on Monday, reported that at least 323 bodies had been confirmed dead under the rubble.

An estimated 10,000 unaccounted Palestinian people are still buried under the rubble across Gaza, according to CNN, citing local authorities from the Gaza Civil Defense.

According to United Nations statistics, some 430,000 Palestinian homes in Gaza have been destroyed by the Israeli military since Tel Aviv ordered the genocidal war on the besieged territory in October 2023.

More than a million traumatized Palestinians currently need medical attention and psychological support to heal, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, warning that the current services are falling far short of demand and need to be expanded.

Two years of relentless shelling and bombing has left tens of thousands of Palestinians killed.

Since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza, at least 67,806 Palestinians have been killed and 170,066 wounded, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The actual death toll will be determined after the remains of thousands of Gazans buried under the debris are added.

The Israeli regime was forced to bow to international pressure, agreeing to a US-brokered agreement to halt its genocidal war on Gaza on Friday.

The deal came after Hamas issued a calculated reply to Donald Trump’s so-called “20 Point Plan,” reaffirming its longstanding demands.

The apartheid regime failed to achieve any of its declared war objectives. Its dream of destroying Hamas collapsed, and it was compelled to partly pull back forces from Gaza.

The Israeli regime’s plan for a new Nakba—aimed at the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their ancestral land—collapsed as thousands of displaced residents began returning north following the end of the war.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel will also release nearly 2,000 Palestinian abductees held illegally in Israeli jails in exchange for fewer than 50 captives—most already killed by Israeli bombs.

