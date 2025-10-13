Hamas begins prisoner exchange: Seven Israelis freed, 250 Palestinians to follow

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has announced that the first seven Israeli captives were handed over in the Gaza Strip.

The process of handover of Israeli captives began in Gaza on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement reached between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime.

Hamas published a list of the living captives being freed, who had been held in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023.

In exchange for the captives, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 detainees.

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners began moving toward the Karem Abu Salem crossing, preparing for their release in the coming hours.

Hamas is reportedly set to free the second group of the Israeli captives at 10:00 a.m. The Palestinian detainees are scheduled to be released by the Israeli occupation at the same time.

The exchange is part of the first stage of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, with US oversight. The deal was finalized during indirect negotiations held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, said in a press statement on Monday that Israel could have secured most of its captives alive many months ago but it kept acting arrogantly, allowing its army to kill dozens of them as a result of its “failed military pressure policy.”

It added that the “Nazi-like” occupation failed to recover its captives through military pressure, despite its proclaimed intelligence and military superiority, adding that the regime is now getting back its captives after the prisoner swap deal, just as the resistance wanted from the very beginning.

The Hamas military wing said the Gaza ceasefire agreement is a result of Palestinian people's steadfastness and the resilience of its fighters against Israel.

The resistance also said it will stay committed to the ceasefire deal and its timelines as long as Israel abides by its obligations.

..................

End/ 257