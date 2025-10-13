Israel is manipulating prisoners’ list: Hamas official

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has accused the Israeli regime of playing games with the list of Palestinian prisoners and evading the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement, despite its commitments to international mediators.

Speaking in an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera, Ghazi Hamad warned that the Israeli regime behaves the same as the international mediators, including the Americans.

Referring to the upcoming meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, he said that Hamas hopes the event will ensure the agreement is implemented exactly according to its provisions.

Israel is manipulating the prisoner list and trying to remove some names that should be released, he said, adding that it is a clear violation of the agreement that was made through international mediation.

He warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet continues to threaten to resume the war against Gaza and called for international and Arab pressure to prevent Israel from attacking Gaza and to force the regime to implement the agreement.

Hamad stressed that valid international guarantees must be provided to fully establish the ceasefire and pave the way for ending the occupation and realizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

Regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, he said the most important disagreement at present relates to Israel's manipulation of the prisoner list.

The Israeli regime is not even honest with mediators, including the Americans, he reiterated.

Hamas, in full coordination with Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish mediators, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, is pursuing the precise implementation of the agreement, which includes the exchange of prisoners, the cessation of aggression, and the withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza, he noted.

The Israeli regime began the war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, with two main objectives of destroying the Hamas movement and retrieving the Israeli prisoners from the region, but it failed to achieve these goals and was forced to agree with the Hamas movement on a prisoner exchange.

On October 9, Hamas officially announced in a statement that an agreement had been reached to end the war in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners.

The Israeli military also officially announced the implementation of the ceasefire.

