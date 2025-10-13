Gaza: Over 67,682 people dead, 9,500 missing amid equipment shortages

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received at least 117 martyrs whose bodies were retrieved from different areas, as well as 33 people suffering from different injuries, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Sunday morning.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 67,682 martyrs, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 170,033 people.

Meanwhile, municipalities and civil defense teams are facing a shortage of equipment needed to clear roads and search for the missing.

For its part, Gaza’s civil defense service said its crews managed to recover the bodies of 15 martyrs from the Netzarim area in the south of Gaza City, noting that the number of people still missing is estimated to be around 9,500.



