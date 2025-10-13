UNRWA: 170 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza, 6,000 More Await Entry

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that around 170 aid trucks had successfully entered the Gaza Strip.

In its official statement, UNRWA stressed its pivotal role in distributing humanitarian aid, asserting that other UN bodies lack the capacity to manage the process effectively.

The agency declared, “We are the only organization with operational warehouses inside Gaza, capable of delivering aid in a structured and transparent way.”

UNRWA further emphasized that it is the sole entity able to distribute aid within Gaza City, stating, “We have thousands of staff and hundreds of distribution centers that can be reestablished within hours, even in severely damaged zones.”

It also pointed out that Israel controls the type and quantity of aid entering Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, which it fully supervises.

UNRWA added that approximately 6,000 aid trucks are currently waiting at Gaza’s gates, with negotiations ongoing to facilitate their entry.

Earlier on Sunday, small quantities of cooking gas were allowed into Gaza for the first time in over six months.

Gas distribution unions in Gaza confirmed that several trucks carrying gas entered via the Karem Abu Salem commercial crossing in the southern part of the Strip.

Gas distributors reported that the General Petroleum Authority instructed them to collect residents’ gas cylinders urgently, with a deadline set for tonight.

Distributor Yousef Abu Samra stated, “As per the Authority’s directive, the public price for a gas cylinder will be 60 shekels, calculated at 8 shekels per kilo.”

After two years of intense warfare against Palestinians in Gaza, a ceasefire took effect last Friday morning, following the Israeli military’s announcement of its withdrawal to the “yellow line,” in line with an agreement ratified by the Israeli government the previous night.

Following the ceasefire declaration at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals began returning northward toward Gaza City, using Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads.

This ceasefire marks the initial phase of a broader political agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, forming part of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict.

The first phase includes a full halt to hostilities, partial Israeli troop withdrawals, a prisoner exchange, the reopening of border crossings, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.



