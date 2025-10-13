Qatari PM: Mediators postpone complex issues in Hamas-Israel talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that mediating countries have decided to postpone the discussion of complex issues between Hamas and the Israeli regime to a later stage.

Speaking to The New York Times, Al Thani explained that this decision came due to the lack of readiness from the parties involved to address such matters at the current stage.

He noted that pushing for comprehensive negotiations from the outset could have prevented the progress achieved so far, emphasizing the need for a step-by-step approach in addressing key issues.

Sheikh Mohammed said one of the key issues ahead is determining to whom Hamas would surrender its weapons, noting a “marked difference” between handing them over to a reformed Palestinian Authority and transferring them to another entity.

“The (ceasefire) agreement deferred critical issues such as the future of Hamas's weapons and the post-war administration of Gaza to the next stage,” he added, saying that “Israel and Hamas were not ready for a comprehensive peace agreement. Therefore, our priority was to quickly complete the hostage exchange.”

The top Qatari diplomat added: “There are serious disagreements within Hamas regarding the future; some leaders oppose disarmament, while others advocate a more pragmatic approach.”

