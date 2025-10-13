PFLP Representative in Yemen: Arab regimes’ cooperation with Israel deepens Gaza’s suffering

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Representative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in Yemen, Ibrahim Nasuoh, said that the Gaza Strip continues to endure the devastating aftermath of the recent Israeli aggression, which left massive destruction across the enclave’s infrastructure and crippled essential services.

In an interview with Almasirah TV on Sunday morning, Nasuoh explained that civil defense vehicles and municipal patrols were completely destroyed during the bombardment, making rubble removal and recovery of martyrs’ bodies from beneath collapsed homes nearly impossible.

He added that municipal authorities are unable to resume normal operations due to a severe shortage of heavy machinery and fuel needed to reopen streets and restore basic services. The humanitarian situation, he said, remains dire, with hundreds of martyrs still trapped under the ruins of residential neighborhoods bombed by Israeli warplanes.

On the prisoner exchange negotiations, Nasuoh revealed that major disagreements persist, emphasizing that Palestinian resistance factions reject any partial arrangements or the establishment of “safe zones” in Gaza before reaching a comprehensive agreement. He stressed that the resistance remains firm in its goal to end the war and safeguard Palestinian rights without concessions.

Nasuoh highlighted that global demonstrations and mounting international pressure have contributed to forcing the Israeli occupation to consider halting its aggression. However, he expressed deep mistrust toward US leaders, particularly Donald Trump, citing their shifting stances and unwavering support for the Israeli occupation, as well as their consistent disregard for Palestinian rights.

In a significant disclosure, Nasuoh referred to recent leaks published by The Washington Post revealing that six Arab states — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan — have participated since 2022 in joint military, security, and media exercises with the Israeli occupation and the United States. The exercises reportedly aimed to strengthen Israel’s air defenses against Yemeni drones and counter resistance narratives in international media.

He described these revelations as proof of the complicity of certain Arab regimes in supporting the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people, warning that such cooperation exacerbates Gaza’s suffering and undermines the resistance’s ability to defend civilians.

Nasuoh concluded by affirming that the administration of Gaza and the Palestinian issue must remain purely Palestinian matters, and that any governance or transitional arrangements must be discussed broadly within Palestinian ranks to ensure national unity and protect Palestinian rights. He called for continued international efforts to end the war and safeguard civilians in the besieged enclave.

The statement comes amid ongoing fallout from the Israeli enemy’s two-year-long war on Gaza, launched following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian fighters stormed Zionist bases and captured hundreds of soldiers and settlers. Since then, Israeli enemy's attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the Gaza Strip in total humanitarian collapse.

Throughout the conflict, Yemen has maintained a decisive stance, carrying out hundreds of military operations in the Red Sea and imposing a naval blockade on the Zionist entity, while Arab normalization regimes have continued their cooperation with the entity, exposing a deep regional divide between resistance forces and US-aligned governments.

