Million-man march in Sanaa reaffirms unwavering support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A million-man march was held on Friday in the Sanaa capital affirming the ongoing support for Palestine.

The march was titled under the slogan “Two Years of Giving… and Loyalty to the of the Martyrs.” The crowds affirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and their continued struggle and sacrifice.

The participants in Sabeen Square renewed their pledge to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs, emphasizing their readiness to support and assist the Palestinian people and their resistance.

The crowds also praised the jihadist role of Maj. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff, emphasizing the remembrance of the martyred leaders, most notably Yahya Sinwar, pledging to remain steadfast in their principled positions regarding Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The masses supporting Palestine noted that they would continue to monitor developments in Gaza and get prepared to return if the enemy to resume its treachery or breach of promise.

