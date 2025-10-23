Israeli Minister Miri Regev proposes to Cabinet to burn Yahya Sinwar’s body

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced that she had proposed to the security cabinet to burn the body of former Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar.

During an interview with the Israeli website Kol Barama, Regev said, “I suggested in the cabinet to burn Yahya Sinwar’s body, just as the Americans burned al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.” However, contrary to what the Israeli minister said, Bin Laden’s body was disposed of at sea and not burned after he was killed by American forces in a special mission in 2011 on Pakistani territory.

Regev continued, “They did not comment on my proposal to burn Sinwar’s body, but I believe that there are key figures we should not bring back.”

“Because we know the Middle East and what is happening in the region, I say that I do not want to see Sinwar return to be buried,” she added.

