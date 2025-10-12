Iran supports initiatives on ending Gaza genocide: Ghalibaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reaffirmed support for efforts to halt war crimes and genocide in Gaza, urging global accountability for Israeli leaders.

Speaking before the Parliament's Sunday’s session, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative aimed at ending war crimes and genocide in Gaza that has the backing of the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that the immediate demands of Palestinians and resistance groups include a permanent end to the genocide, cessation of aggression and occupation, withdrawal of occupying forces, lifting of the blockade, reopening of crossings, and free access to essential goods, including food and medicine.

Ghalibaf described it as an undeniable reality that, despite the heavy human toll, the Palestinian people have successfully imposed their demands against the “criminal regime,” and that Israelis have become among the most hated figures globally. He added that the world has entered an irreversible era of awakening, in which Israeli criminals are isolated and despised, while Palestine remains proud and free.

The Parliament Speaker called on governments, international courts, and competent judicial bodies to prosecute the leaders and perpetrators of genocide in Gaza, stressing that the credibility of these institutions should not be undermined by Israeli criminals.

Ghalibaf also warned that the Palestinian people and the axis of resistance, following the path of their martyred leaders, remain vigilant and ready to respond to any deception, breach of agreements, or further aggression. He urged the international community to act responsibly in preventing violations by the occupying regime, just as Palestinians and resistance groups remain aware and alert.

In conclusion, Ghalibaf paid tribute to all resistance martyrs, including Martyr Yehya Sinwar, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, honoring their sacrifices in defending against the Israeli enemy.

