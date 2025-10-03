Ghalibaf: Hezbollah ‘alive and active,’ backed by public support

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has emphasized that Hezbollah and the resistance front are remaining “alive and active”, supported by the public.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a ceremony held to commemorate the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyid Hashem Safieddine, former Secretaries-General of Hezbollah, in the central Iranian province of Qom late on Thursday.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people have shown, through their steadfastness, solidarity, and unwavering support for the resistance front and Hezbollah, that they will not yield to acts of aggression, emphasizing that through national unity and public participation, they will maintain and strengthen the capability and power of resistance.

The speaker added that the Israeli regime has demonstrated a record of occupation, aggression, and the violation of nations’ rights for the past 77 years.

“Even during times when the [Israeli] regime appeared to declare peace or a ceasefire, it has consistently sought to impose war and exert dominance over the countries in the region. The history of its actions reveals its hostile nature and propensity for violence against civilians,” Ghalibaf emphasized.

Highlighting the historical behavior of the Israeli regime, he said that the nature of this regime has been characterized by the imposition of war rather than peace. The experiences from Camp David, Oslo, and Oslo II show that this regime showed no mercy even to those who negotiated with it, the speaker added.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, who was named Hezbollah’s secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3, 2024.