Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for First Anniversary of Resistance Martyrs in Qom, Iran

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s) International News Agency – ABNA – a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of prominent resistance fighters, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, was held on Thursday, 2nd Oct. 2025, at Imam Kazem (a.s) Seminary in Qom. The event featured speeches by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, and Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, member of the Assembly of Experts and the Expediency Discernment Council.