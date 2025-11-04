Iran will never accept domination: Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reaffirmed that the Iranian nation will never submit to foreign domination and will defend its independence at all costs.

Speaking before the former US embassy in Tehran on the anniversary of 13 Aban, observed as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance and Student Day, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressed the nation on the occasion. He described 13 Aban not as a single historical event but as a continuing reality that will influence Iran’s future.

Ghalibaf said the Iranian people raised a unified voice on 13 Aban to reject all forms of domination and to resist arrogance. He stressed that Iran’s foreign policy must be guided by national interests, with independence as its core pillar: “A country without independence has no dignity, credibility or sustainable progress,” he declared.

Recalling the origins of the Islamic Revolution, Ghalibaf cited Imam Khomeini’s warnings about capitulation and foreign judicial immunities, saying those measures harmed Iran’s sovereignty and dignity and contributed to the exile of the Imam. He said the Revolution’s foundation has always been opposition to domination, and he honored students who were martyred during the struggle.

Addressing contemporary challenges, Ghalibaf asserted that the character of global domination has not changed, only its methods. He argued that while tactics and technologies may differ, the hostile intent toward a strong, independent Iran remains constant, citing assassinations of Iranian scientists and other hostile acts as manifestations of that enduring animus.

On the slogan “Death to America,” Ghalibaf said the chant is rooted in historical memory and collective conscience, characterizing it as opposition to domination rather than hatred of peoples. He urged youth to remain vigilant against narratives that equate progress with dependence on the West and highlighted Iran’s achievements in nuclear, biotech, nanotechnology, defense, medical, and aerospace fields as refutations of such claims.

Concluding his remarks, Ghalibaf pledged that Iran will not trade its independence for any concession and called on the younger generation to embrace a “jihad of production” and a “jihad of explanation,” while officials must work toward building a strong, independent Iran based on faith and reason.

