Reference authority must be Palestinian, Islamic Jihad Deputy warns

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Mohammed al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, has voiced strong opposition to a U.S.-backed United Nations draft proposing Gaza’s reconstruction be overseen by a Washington-led “Board of Peace.” Speaking to negotiators, al-Hindi warned that the draft risks replacing Israeli occupation with an international trusteeship unless its reference authority is explicitly Palestinian.

According to al-Hindi, the draft’s ambiguous language could determine who controls Gaza’s political future, reconstruction efforts, security arrangements, and the fate of Palestinian institutions. He argues that the proposal effectively transfers decision-making power to the United States and the Israeli regime, sidelining Palestinian sovereignty.

Critics of the draft caution that framing Gaza’s governance as a technocratic solution may conceal deeper political implications. Al-Hindi likened the proposal to past failed agreements, such as the Oslo Accords, emphasizing that undefined authorities and vague timelines allow foreign powers to indefinitely delay genuine Palestinian statehood.

He stressed that any technocratic committee must operate under Palestinian reference authority to preserve national rights. In contrast, a committee under the “Board of Peace” would risk entrenching division between Gaza and the occupied West Bank, subjecting Palestinian political reform to external judgment and conditional approval.

Al-Hindi further demanded that any international involvement be governed by clear UN Security Council mandates with defined powers and sunset clauses, warning against the dangers of open-ended foreign control. He rejected the notion that reform of the Palestinian Authority should be evaluated by the U.S. or Israel, insisting that such decisions must remain in Palestinian hands.

......................

End/ 257