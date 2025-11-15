Hamas, Islamic Jihad condemn targeting of children by occupation forces in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) confirmed that the Zionist enemy’s firing of live ammunition south of the village of Beit Ummar, in the occupied West Bank, which led to the death of two martyred children on Thursday and the detention of their immaturous bodies.

The PIJ described in a statement that the terrorist acts by Zionist enemy a field execution and a war crime that comes in the context of the terrorist operations practiced by the enemy army and the settlers’ herds with the aim of displacing the people from their homes, villages and farms.

“The approval by the so-called Supreme Court, today, of the displacement of the people of the village of Ras Jaraba in the occupied Negev in 1948, confirms that the judicial system in the entity is the enemy’s arm in oppression and abuse, and proves that the entity is waging an open campaign against our Palestinian people in all its places in its homeland and on its land, including the territories occupied in 1948,” the statement clarified.

“The enemy’s policies and the entity’s ongoing crimes are a dangerous and systematic escalation of aggression against our people, which requires the escalation of all forms of confrontation to confront and curb these policies,” it added.

For its part, Hamas Movement considered the Zionist fascist enemy’s targeting of boys and children in the West Bank a heinous crime pursued by the government of murder and terror

In a press statement, the movement said, “As we mourn the martyrs of Hebron, we affirm that all of the enemy’s attempts to intimidate the people of the West Bank through systematic killing will fail, and will only strengthen our people’s determination and steadfastness, as well as reinforce the spirit of resistance in the hearts of the free.”

The statement confirmed that the aggression of the enemy and its settlers in the West Bank, including targeting young men and boys defending their land, the latest being the martyr from the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron, would only increase our people’s adherence to their rights and their resolve to confront ongoing arrogance and attacks.

The movement’s statement called on the Palestine people to their homeland in Hebron and throughout the West Bank to escalate the resistance, avenge the blood of the martyrs, deter the settlers, and protect the land and holy sites from the occupier’s terrorism.

