Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim elaborates on strategy of resistance in Sayyed Nasrallah's thought

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim emphasized that former Hezbollah secretary general Sayed Hassan Nasrallah adhered to the original Islamic faith in all areas of life.

“Therefore, he wanted nothing more than resistance against falsehood, injustice, corruption, and ruin,” Sheikh Qassim noted.

The Lebanese magazine “Iqtdar” conducted a special interview with Ayatollah Qassim on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Nasrallah, the martyr of the resistance, the first part of which is as follows:

Regarding how he got to know Nasrallah and his influence on him, Ayatollah Qassim said great people introduce themselves to you through their splendor and glory, their good memory, the essence of their words and positions, and the brilliance of their humanity and radiant spirituality, which is fragrant with noble qualities. “This is what drives a person with enthusiasm and love to meet them face to face, and this conscious and pure heart for God Almighty gathers hearts around it.

“However, getting to know and honoring each of these people occurs before meeting them, and the closer you get to one of these people, the more fascinated you become by them and the more you benefit from meeting them.”

Regarding the most prominent characteristics of Nasrallah, he said, “His purity of faith, high morals, noble qualities, purity of heart, true manhood and deep knowledge impress you. You are greeted with his passionate human and Islamic sense, pure spirit, rare courage in defending the right and his great capacity for resistance.

“He had an unwavering jihadi spirit and great humility before God Almighty; a humility that did not have any trace of arrogance, pride, self-praise or self-importance. This humility raised him above others, strengthened his determination in jihad and constantly gave him the stability and strength to endure the most severe difficulties.”

He continued, “Martyr Nasrallah was a collection of perfections resulting from the abundant and generous blessings of God and a jihadi achievement derived from God’s grace, support, and guidance towards a servant who is in need of Him.”

According to Sheikh Qassim, “this high-ranking martyr, as his personality and biography show us, adhered to the original perspective of Islamic faith in all areas of life and in all his projects and activities. Therefore, he did not want anything other than resistance against falsehood, injustice, corruption, and destruction.”

He added, “This resistance does not deviate from the path of Islamic jihad, defense, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong, and it does not consider anything other than the face of God Almighty and does not seek to draw close to anything other than Him.”

The senior Bahraini cleric continued, “All of this resistance, its starting point, its permanent path, its fixed and unchanging goal, its ethics, its priorities, its choices, its tools, its generalities and its details, pursues nothing but the pleasure of God, and in none of them is there any difference from the rulings of the enlightened Islamic law. The authority of this leadership is the Wali Faqih, who is subordinate to the Imam Zaman (may Allah hasten his return) in command and prohibition.”

He emphasized that the resistance that this martyred leader called for and sacrificed his pure life for is jihad in the way of God. “The Commander of the Faithful (AS) says the following about jihad: ‘By God, neither the world nor religion has been reformed except through it (jihad).’”

About the experience of Nasrallah, as a seminarian who carried the banner of pure Muhammadan Islam, faced the most severe contemporary challenges and was martyred, Ayatollah Qassim said, “The experience of martyr Nasrallah in his blessed jihad, who raised the banner of Islam with sincerity and faith and without fear, doubt or hesitation, with great enthusiasm towards martyrdom in the way of God and spent all his worldly possessions on this path, is a great and unparalleled testimony to the greatness of the Islamic school that raised him as one of the heroes and one of the greats in faith, knowledge, guidance, honesty, manhood, courage, boldness, sacrifice, jihad, wisdom and precise planning.”

According to Sheikh Qassim, this school that Nasrallah believed in with all his heart is the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), which was established by divine revelation and contains all the guidance needed for human life and happiness. “Martyr Nasrallah was immersed in this school until the last breath of his life, giving it everything that God had given him, and serving it with great and influential services that had a significant impact on his life and after his martyrdom.”

He added, “The experience of this great leader in jihad and his life is a true testament to the greatness of the seminary to which he belonged, a seminary that was built on the principles of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS and has been nurtured throughout its history, in the past and present, with great jurists and scholars, mujahids and sincere people. This seminary has introduced our martyred leader to society, an Islamic figure and a great leader who shone on a global level and had won the admiration and trust of many fair-minded people and influential figures in the world.”

Regarding the leadership and pioneering role of Nasrallah, Ayatollah Qassim stated, “It is natural that the exemplary leadership role of that martyr and the high rank was inspired by the righteous, pure and infallible leadership of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the infallible Imams (AS) and then their successors such as Imam Khomeini (RA) and Imam Khamenei. This is due to the leadership of these two great mujahids and jurisprudents in the awakening of the Islamic Ummah, which has created love for the pure Muhammadan Islam and deep faith, especially among the youth.”

Regarding the continuation of Nasrallah’s path after his martyrdom, the Bahraini cleric clarified that the conditions for the resistance and jihad movement were and are difficult and exhausting, and these conditions have now become more complex and challenging. “On the other hand, the duty of jihad, resistance and defense against falsehood, and enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong are undeniable necessities of Islam. Islam, with the wise planning of the infallible leaders (AS) and the eternal revolution of Imam Hussein (AS), has guided all those who adhere to falsehood, both inside and outside the Islamic society, and has prevented them from separating the duty of jihad in the way of God, defending the sanctity of this divine religion and its nation, and enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong, from the essence of Islam. However, changing conditions have no effect on the essence of the matter. This is a contingent matter that arises and disappears, and every condition in Islam has its own method, without deviating from its laws, fixed principles, justice, and wisdom.

