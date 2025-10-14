Ayatollah Isa Qassim: Bahraini people demand restoration of their rightful freedoms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Bahraini cleric Ayatollah Isa Qassim has reaffirmed that the free and dignified people of Bahrain are demanding the release of their imprisoned sons and the restoration of their unjustly revoked freedoms — rights that were wrongfully taken from them.

He emphasized that this demand is not rooted in submission or humiliation, but rather stems from their natural, legal, human, and religious entitlement to freedom, dignity, and honor — without seeking favors or concessions from anyone.

Ayatollah Qassim clarified that this is not a plea for charity-like freedom, but a rightful demand for liberties that have been unjustly denied and delayed for years. “Freedom is a divine gift and a great human honor,” he stated, “and no one has the right to strip it from another except through a clear and just ruling based on divine law.” He noted that the prisoners in Bahrain are those who have been detained for seeking justice, opposing oppression, and upholding the principles of enjoining good and forbidding evil.

He warned that a society where the pursuit of rights is silenced and the movement for moral accountability is extinguished is one that lacks dignity, security, and peace.

Ayatollah Qassim also reiterated that Bahrain’s reform movement has consistently adhered to peaceful methods from its inception, despite the government’s response being marked by violence, desecration of sacred sites, and widespread suppression of freedoms.

...................

End/ 257