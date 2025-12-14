Sheikh Isa Qassim: Alliance with US, Israel signals decline of Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the Bahraini Shi‘a scholar, strongly criticized what he described as the decline of the Muslim Ummah’s standing, declaring that the efforts of certain governments to form alliances with the United States and the Zionist regime are signs of distancing from the true identity and dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, he added that such political approaches are pursued merely to preserve seats of power which, in his words, lack genuine legitimacy.

Sheikh Isa Qassim stressed that the current situation in the region stands in stark contrast to the glorious history of the Ummah and its civilizational and spiritual capabilities.

The Bahraini scholar also called on nations to act with awareness and responsibility, reclaiming their true role in confronting global arrogance and its consequences.

