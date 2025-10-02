Iranian parliament Speaker meets with Bahraini Shia Leader Ayatollah Isa Qassim

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met with Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the leader of Bahraini Shiites.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony of the wife of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani in Najaf.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and emphasized the importance of strengthening unity within the Islamic world.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, as the spiritual leader of Bahrain’s Shiite community, has long been regarded as an influential voice in promoting peaceful dialogue and defending the rights of the Bahraini people.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is in Iraq to participate in ceremonies commemorating the late wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani and to hold meetings with Iraqi and regional religious and political figures.

