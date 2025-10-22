Iran, Iraq security pact key to long-term regional stability: Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the full implementation of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq will help establish lasting stability for both nations and the broader region.

According to IRNA, speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, Qalibaf described the accord as “a serious step toward achieving sustainable security with a long-term outlook,” adding that it would deepen Tehran-Baghdad relations across multiple fields.

“We hope the security agreement and the path ahead will lead to greater stability in all areas and further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Qalibaf stated.

He also warned that regional threats posed by the Israeli regime have intensified since the regime’s 12-day war against Iran in June. “After Israel’s attack on Qatar, many Islamic countries realized the scale of the danger threatening the region,” he said.

For his part, al-Araji hailed relations between Iraq and Iran as “very friendly,” reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to the bilateral security deal. “The security of Iran and Iraq is interconnected,” he said, emphasizing the need for continued dialogue and coordination.

“Given the depth of relations between our two nations, no country can limit or restrict our ties,” the Iraqi official added.

....................

End/ 257