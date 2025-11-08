Iranian Parliament Speaker urges Muslims to stand united, firm against Israeli regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has urged the Islamic Ummah to unite and stand firm against the bloodthirsty Israeli regime.

Ghalibaf made the remarks while addressing prayers in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday.

Ghalibaf, who has traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the Parliament of Pakistan, participated in Friday prayers at a mosque in Karachi.

Warmly welcomed by the people of Karachi at this spiritual gathering, he thanked God for being with the people of Pakistan during Friday prayers and expressed appreciation for their support for Iran during the cowardly attack by the Israeli regime, which was met with a firm and precise response from Iran.

He also stated that the Islamic Ummah has a duty to stand against Arrogance and the Israeli regime.

Ghalibaf added that today, unity in the Islamic Ummah is not merely a necessity but a divine tradition.

In another meeting, Ghalibaf addressed Iranian and Pakistani stakeholders, saying: “If we do not stand against the Israeli regime, its pursuit of dominance will continue. We will be forced to witness the imposition of agreements like the Abraham Accords, which aim to bring Muslim nations to their knees and force them to recognize the Israeli regime [as a legitimate state] or face an imposed war.”

He added that Israel does not understand any language but the language of force and must receive crushing responses.

Ghalibaf further noted that, for the first time in history, Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv, along with military and scientific centers, were struck with remarkable precision by the Islamic Republic following Israel’s attack on Iran.

