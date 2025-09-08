Israeli-imposed war created cohesion not only in Iran but also among Muslims worldwide: Ammar Hakim

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of National Iraqi Alliance Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim has hailed Iran for its role in countering the Israeli aggression, saying the 12-day war was a key moment for unity among Iranians and Muslims elsewhere in the world.

Hakim, who is on an official visit to Tehran, made the remarks during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.

He said that the way Iran confronted Israel, with the rapid replacement of martyred commanders and through the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, made the world understand that “Iran's military is powerful and effective.”

The Iraqi politician stated that the Israel attempt to marginalize the Islamic Republic proved counterproductive as the regime itself was marginalized. “Today, many countries have realized that they will be harmed if any harm is done to Iran, which is on the front line”, he added.

For his part, Ghalibaf also referred to the effective strikes of the Islamic Republic against the foreign aggression, saying that Israel has “an existential problem” with Iran and not only are they against the Islamic establishment, but they also want to divide Iran so that no land called Iran exists.

The top parliamentarian stressed the need for Iran and Iraq to jointly help in creating cohesion among Islamic nations and accurately identify enemies sowing discord among them.

Strengthening all-out relations between Iran and Iraq, especially increasing bilateral trade was another topic of discussion between al-Hakim and Ghalibaf, with the two pointing to private sectors’ involvement in boosting the volume of trade exchanges.

Ghalibaf said that good relations in the political, social, and cultural fields as well as religious and regional commonalities, would help extend them to the economic sphere but stressed that trade and economic relations should be outside of the bureaucratic norms.

Al-Hakim arrived in Iran on Saturday and has met and held separate discussions with a number of other senior officials, including Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

