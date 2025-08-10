Iran’s Parliament Speaker warns against undermining post-war solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has called for safeguarding the unity that has emerged in Iran in the aftermath of the Israeli regime’s war of aggression in June, warning against damaging it through words or actions.

Speaking on Saturday evening at a ceremony held in Parliament, to mark National Journalists’ Day, which was attended by parliamentary reporters, photographers, cameramen and correspondents, Qalibaf said that “some people with their pens and words, and we officials with our actions, must not harm this unity, which must be preserved as a divine trust.”

Referring to the recent 12-day Israeli war, which he said could not be compared to the eight-year Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Qalibaf noted that in his recent trip to Geneva for the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, his counterparts from other countries also acknowledged the severity of cognitive warfare, describing it as “far heavier than conventional wars.”

He told journalists that the arena of this battle is now in their hands to shed light on realities.

Qalibaf said the cohesion and solidarity that emerged among the people during the war was “a great divine gift” and beyond anyone’s expectations.

Such unity, he went on, stems from Iran’s rich culture and civilization, where citizens are willing to make sacrifices in the face of the enemies.

He further said that even hostile intelligence agencies, including Israel’s Mossad, were taken aback by the popular mobilization, which he described as a hallmark of the nation’s resilience in the face of aggression.

National Journalists’ Day commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of IRNA correspondent Mahmoud Saremi, who was killed on August 8, 1998, along with eight members of the Iranian Consulate General in Afghanistan.

