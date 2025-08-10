Iran arrests 20 suspected Mossad spies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s judiciary announced on Saturday that about 20 suspected Mossad agents had been arrested over the past few months.

In a statement, the judiciary stressed that it would deal firmly With those involved with Mossad.

Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters in Tehran that charges against some of the 20 suspects had been dropped and they had been released.

In the same context, Iran executed last Wednesday a nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, who was convicted of spying for “Israel” by passing on information about another nuclear scientist killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran in June.

Jahangir also stressed that the Iranian judiciary would not be lenient with spies and agents of the Zionist regime, and would issue deterrent sentences that will set an example for others.



