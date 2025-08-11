Home News Service Pictures Photos: Farewell ceremony for Imam Hussain’s pilgrims at Azadi Square of Tehran 11 August 2025 - 12:01 News ID: 1716101 Source: Tasnim News related Photos: Opening of “Bicycles and Gaza’s Children” Exhibition in Tehran, Iran Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Tehran Railway Station Photos: Ashura Exhibition “As Tall as History” in Tehran Photos: “Muharram City” Event at Azadi Square, Tehran Tehran launches study on women’s role in Arbaeen pilgrimage Iran launches nationwide expansion of plasma-based wound treatment clinics Iran arrests 20 suspected Mossad spies
Your Comment