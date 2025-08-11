Iran launches nationwide expansion of plasma-based wound treatment clinics

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has announced the establishment of nine specialized clinics across the country dedicated to plasma-based wound care.

According to IRNA, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new clinic at Rasoul Akram Hospital in Tehran on Sunday, Eslami revealed that five of the centers were officially opened that day. He noted that eight clinics are now operational in Tehran, with an additional facility serving patients in Sabzevar, located in northeastern Iran.

Eslami underscored the AEOI’s commitment to public health and food security, stating, “We are determined to broaden the application of nuclear technology across various sectors, particularly in medicine, to ensure its benefits reach all areas of society.”

He highlighted the transformative role of nuclear science in fields such as healthcare, agriculture, industry, and environmental protection. “Our efforts are focused on advancing nuclear technology in all these domains simultaneously,” he said.

Cold plasma therapy, a key innovation in wound treatment, has demonstrated highly effective results, according to Eslami. “Given its proven success, we are committed to expanding access to cold plasma therapy nationwide, so that every patient in need can benefit from this advanced medical solution,” he affirmed.

....................

End/ 257