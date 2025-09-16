Iranian official: US-Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities 'direct assault on IAEA credibility'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has described the June attacks by the Israeli regime and the US on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities as “a direct assault on the credibility of the [International Atomic Energy] Agency and the integrity of its safeguards system”.

Addressing the 69th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna on Monday, Mohammad Eslami said two extraordinary meetings held by the IAEA Board of Governors and two others by the UN Security Council since the June attacks failed to take a decisive position against the perpetrators as a result of the US political pressure.

He added, “Therefore, one is compelled to ask: what are safeguards worth if safeguarded nuclear facilities can be bombed with impunity?”

The full text of his speech follows:

Mr. President,

Distinguished Delegates,

At the outset, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency on your election to chair this important gathering, and also like to assure you of the support and cooperation of my delegation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is at a very critical juncture in its history. The Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the integrity of international law have been exposed to serious danger as a result of acts of aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States of America.

In the early morning of 13 June 2025, the Israeli regime committed a big crime and carried out a military attack against my country. This military attack —only hours after the adoption of the politically-motivated resolution of the Board of Governors— targeted Iranian nuclear facilities under the Agency’s safeguards, assassinating our nuclear scientists and high-ranking military commanders as well as their families, and martyring and injuring thousands of ordinary Iranian civilians, and inflicted enormous financial damage on the noble Iranian nation. On 22 June 2025, the United States of America, a permanent member of the Security Council and depositary of the NPT, unlawfully joined this aggression, struck Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, and inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s nuclear industry in flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, as well as the IAEA Statute.

Of course, the entire world witnessed the proud armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran shattering the strength and hegemony of these criminals and mightily gave battering and unforgettable responses to the Israeli and US regimes. It is crystal clear that they will receive more detrimental responses should they commit such a mistake again.

The enemies of Iran must be aware that nuclear science and technology, know-how, and industry are long-standing and deeply-rooted in Iran and cannot be obliterated with military attack, assassination, and aggression. The criminal acts of the child-killing and genocidal Zionist regime are aimed at not only destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities but also constantly pursuing to sabotage the path to diplomacy and peace. This is while this regime has not joined the NPT, is preventing the realization of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, and is also further expanding its nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, these actions, contrary to international law, are being carried out with the support, or at least the silence, of certain Western countries.

Mr. President,

This act of aggression, unprecedented in the history of this Agency, represents a flagrant breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, the prohibition of aggression enshrined and defined in General Assembly resolution 3314 (1974), and the principles of non-interference and respect for sovereignty — principles that underpin the post-1945 international order. It equally contravenes numerous resolutions of this General Conference, including GC Resolutions 443, 444, 533, and Decision 13 (2009), as well as paragraphs 1, 3, 4, and 10 of Resolution 381 (1981) and Resolution 409. The Security Council itself, in its Resolution 487 (1981), had recognized the illegality of attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities.

What we have witnessed is not only a criminal and cowardly act of aggression against Iran, but also a direct assault on the credibility of the Agency and the integrity of its safeguards system; yet the BOG and the UNSC holding two extraordinary meetings each as a result of the United States’ political pressure, were not able to take a decisive position against the perpetrators. Therefore, one is compelled to ask: what is safeguards worth if safeguarded nuclear facilities can be bombed with impunity? What value does transparency hold if good faith cooperation is rewarded with assassinations of innocent scientists and their families, indiscriminate military attacks against residential areas, and safeguarded nuclear facilities?

Mr. President,

Iran’s cooperation with the Agency has been extensive and consistent. The last report of the Director General before the aggression (GOV/2025/25)—despite our serious reservations regarding its content—does not substantiate any breach by Iran of its safeguards obligations, nor does it document any diversion of nuclear material. The Agency’s report unequivocally confirmed that there is no evidence of a nuclear weapons development program in Iran. Regrettably, the Director General, in his so-called comprehensive report, did not make even a single reference to the 2015 Final Assessment and the BoG Resolution GOV/2015/72 in which the Board closed legally and explicitly all past issues. As if the Agency completely ignored such a resolution. Ironically, the Agency, in a letter to Ira,n referred to this resolution for the verification activities. If this is not an unprofessional and biased approach, then what is it called?

Despite our formal communications and submission of the official request that the attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities be strongly condemned, as contained in INFCIRC/1301, the Agency failed to condemn these illegal acts, failed to protect the integrity of its own safeguards system, and failed to uphold its Statutory mandate. This silence and inaction will be remembered as a stain on the history of the Agency.

Mr. President,

The recent report of the Director General confirms that, as a direct consequence of the acts of aggression carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime against safeguarded nuclear facilities, the inspections and verification activities were suspended. It must therefore be emphasized that the primary cause of the suspension of the Agency’s inspections and verification activities lies in the unlawful use of force against Iran’s nuclear facilities by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Iranian Majlis (Parliament) passed legislation strictly due to national security concerns and in response to a drastically altered security environment created by these acts of aggression. This does not amount to withdrawal from the NPT. Iran remains a State Party to the Treaty and stands ready to continue its cooperation once its legitimate security concerns are credibly addressed through new arrangements.

What happened in my country was unprecedented in the history of safeguards, and this reality must be acknowledged. Currently, no provision has been made in the Safeguards Agreement as to how to continue engagement under a very critical situation, following the aggression and continuation of threats against nuclear sites and facilities. Therefore, a new definition on how to implement the safeguards in this condition must be provided and agreed upon, in particular regarding ensuring the safety and security of the nuclear facilities and personnel.

The recent understanding reached between the Agency and Iran is intended specifically to address the exceptional and unprecedented circumstances arising from the aforementioned aggressive acts.

Mr. President,

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could have been a success story, in particular for the international community. For a year, even after the United States unilaterally withdrew and re-imposed unlawful sanctions, Iran remained in full implementation, as confirmed in 15 consecutive reports of the Director General. The Western participants have never implemented their commitments. Based on international law, the party that has not abided by its commitments cannot demand the implementation of the commitments of the other party in the same deal or treaty. Yet today, as we approach the Termination Day of 18 October 2025, we face renewed attempts —including the legally baseless invocation of the so-called “snapback” mechanism by the E3. This substantial and procedural abuse of multilateral mechanisms is not only illegal but a mockery of the rule of law and the very text of the UNSCR 2231 and JCPOA. The E3, which have never complied with their JCPOA-related commitments and thereby are indebted to the Iranian nation, are in no position to act innocent and make Iran indebted. They are infamous for breaking promises and creating mischief. Any attempt by the E3 to reinstate provisions of UNSC resolutions terminated under UNSCR 2231 is null and without legal effect. Resolution 2231 must expire strictly in accordance with its established timeline on 18 October 2025.

Iran will neither bow to pressure nor relinquish its inherent and inalienable rights under the NPT and international law. We call on the international community to reject these egregious violations, to uphold the principles of sovereignty, non-use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes, and to reaffirm that no one is above the law. In the meantime, even though Iran believes in diplomatic and political solutions, it will not surrender to any political, psychological, or military pressures. The noble Iranian nation remains united and determined to uphold its rights.

Mr. President,

We express our sincere gratitude to those Member States who rose to this unprecedented challenge and stood on the right side of history by defending the principles of the UN Charter. We cannot overlook the aggressions by some Members of the Security Council, which have dealt a grievous blow to the credibility of the non-proliferation regime and cast a long shadow over the future of the Agency.

Mr. President,

Iran is the claimant victim, not the perpetrator, in this crisis. The path forward is clear: condemn the attacks against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities and restore respect for international law, address Iran’s legitimate security concerns, and reestablish the integrity and impartiality of this Agency. Anything less would not only betray the Charter of the UN and the IAEA Statute but also set a dangerous precedent—one that risks normalizing acts of lawlessness and eroding the very foundations upon which the international order is built.

Against this backdrop, Iran has put forward a draft resolution aimed at serving the international community. This draft resolution is firmly grounded in the protection of the mandate of the IAEA, in full accordance with its Statute, and in adherence to the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

In view of the professional and principled positions taken by many independent Member States, we express the expectation that the IAEA General Conference, representing the collective will of all Member States, will take appropriate measures in response to these unlawful attacks on nuclear facilities. It is the responsibility of the Conference to resist any efforts to normalize or even legitimize such unlawful attacks and to steadfastly uphold the shared and fundamental principles of the international community, as well as the Statutory mandate of the Agency. The recent US threats in this regard, political pressure on countries, and instrumental use of the Agency in various ways, including pressure on the Agency's budget, should be opposed and condemned by Member States.

Thank you, Mr. President.

