AEOI chief: Hostile powers distort narrative on Iran’s nuclear industry

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said that hostile powers have sought to construct a “cruel and distorted narrative” about Iran’s nuclear industry in order to mislead public opinion.

According to IRNA, speaking to reporters during a visit by Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah to an exhibition showcasing Iran’s nuclear achievements, Eslami explained that the permanent display of these accomplishments is aimed at directly countering years of negative propaganda against Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

He said such exhibitions provide concrete evidence of Iran’s technological progress and help expose the falsity of claims levelled against the country’s nuclear program. According to Eslami, practical achievements and visible results remain the most effective response to hostile narratives.

Outlining the strategic priorities of the AEOI, he noted that Iran’s nuclear technology is being applied in critical areas such as combating water shortages, reducing soil salinity, lowering agricultural pest risks, and enhancing food safety and national food security, in addition to meeting the country’s energy needs.

“The enemies do not want Iran to be present in the nuclear field, but despite all pressures and hostilities, Iran today stands at the forefront of this industry,” Eslami said.

He also referred to Iran’s long-term nuclear cooperation agreements with several countries, including Russia, noting that these partnerships include plans for the construction of eight nuclear power plants across the country.

Eslami stressed that such international collaborations play a key role in the transfer of advanced technology, strengthening Iran’s industrial and technological infrastructure, and accelerating long-term economic growth and national development.

..................

End/ 257