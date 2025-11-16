Iranian official: Israel used confidential IAEA sata in strike on nuclear facility

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s nuclear chief says the precision of Israel’s June strike on one of Iran’s nuclear facilities reveals that Tel Aviv exploited confidential information obtained through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), noting that the attack targeted only the laboratory that had been developed in cooperation with the agency.

Speaking at the international conference “International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Defense” in Tehran, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), accused certain countries of abusing the IAEA’s monitoring system and obstructing its professional and statute-based mandate.

According to Mehr, Eslami noted that during the 2025 IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Iran proposed an initiative to prohibit attacks on nuclear sites under agency supervision. “The United States opposed the proposal and blocked its inclusion on the agenda, despite the fact that safeguarding these facilities is essential for all nations affected by such threats,” he said.

He stressed that information Iran submits to the agency is strictly confidential and must not be weaponized by hostile actors. Eslami added that over the past several years, numerous research institutions in the U.S. and Europe have repeatedly produced materials and narratives aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear program.

According to the AEOI chief, these efforts show that the objective extends beyond damaging physical infrastructure, seeking instead to erode Iran’s national strength and deterrence capacity.

.....................

End/ 257