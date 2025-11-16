Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader: Iraqi voters blocked US-Israeli push for “new Middle East”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi, Friday Prayer Imam of Baghdad and senior scholar of the Najaf Seminary, says the historic turnout in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections thwarted a joint American-Israeli-British bid to reengineer the region and pave the way for a new Sykes-Picot arrangement tailored to the interests of “Greater Israel.”

Delivering his sermons on November 14, Ayatollah Mousavi stressed that Washington and its partners had worked to shape a compliant Iraqi parliament aligned with what he described as Donald Trump’s colonial-submissive project—a scheme aimed at weakening sovereign states, dismantling regional structures, and empowering Israel through instability and coercion.

Foreign Efforts to Engineer a Submissive Parliament

He revealed that political decision-making centers in Washington, Tel Aviv, and certain British circles sought to bring to power a legislature that would produce a government loyal to their agenda. The first phase, he said, hinged on suppressing voter participation in Iraq’s central and southern provinces.

According to the cleric, certain “secular and Westernized groups” attempted to manipulate the vote through political money and voter discouragement, hoping to steer the elections in favor of foreign-backed plans. However, he stressed that the Iraqi people proved once again that they are “a vigilant nation committed to sovereignty and independence.”

Record Participation Thwarts Foreign Conspiracy

Citing official figures, Ayatollah Mousavi noted that voter turnout reached 56.11 percent — the highest in 15 years — describing it as a national triumph over external interference.

“This victory belongs not to any party, but to the Iraqi nation,” he said. “The people recognized the magnitude of the plot and, despite threats and psychological operations, neutralized it with their massive participation.”

Warnings from Tribal Elders

Ayatollah Mousavi also spoke of his travels to southern provinces, where tribal elders warned that the success of an American-driven political project would pose a serious threat to the future of Iraq’s Shiite community. Such concerns, he added, reflect heightened public awareness and a national determination to safeguard sovereignty.

Message to the New Parliament: Sovereignty First

Addressing the newly elected representatives, the Baghdad Imam urged them to place national sovereignty at the forefront of the country’s foreign policy — especially in dealings with the United States — and to reject any initiative aimed at dividing the region or undermining the Iraqi government.

Unmasking the “New Middle East” Agenda

Ayatollah Mousavi referred to recent statements in Washington outlining a plan in which certain Syrian groups are tasked with confronting ISIS, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hamas, and Hezbollah, all under explicit Israeli support.

He said the ultimate goal of the “New Middle East” project is to elevate Israel as the dominant regional power while diminishing the sovereignty of surrounding states.

Preventing the Syrian Scenario in Iraq

The cleric warned that some Iraqi factions had echoed slogans once chanted by the pre-war Syrian opposition — including cutting ties with Iran, dissolving the Popular Mobilization Forces, and handing Iraq’s security dossier to Washington. Their failure in the elections, he said, spared Iraq from a dangerous and destabilizing trajectory.

Ayatollah Mousavi concluded by reminding lawmakers of the heavy responsibility they carry.

“Iraq, its sovereignty, and the future of the followers of Imam Ali (A.S.) are a trust placed on your shoulders,” he said. “The Iraqi nation is aware — and capable of defeating any attempt to return the country to the orbit of foreign domination.”

