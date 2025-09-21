Baghdad Friday Prayer Imam calls for unified Islamic-Arab action on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi, Friday prayer imam of Baghdad and professor at the Najaf Seminary, on Friday urged Islamic and Arab countries to adopt a unified and practical stance in support of Gaza, criticizing silence and inaction in the face of Israeli crimes.

Addressing worshippers, Ayatollah Mousavi described the aggression against Gaza as “a major crime” and condemned the killing of civilians and the siege that has left over two million people “between hunger and death under the rubble.” He denounced US accusations against the resistance as “an official justification for the crimes of the occupiers.”

The cleric said it was “shameful” that some Arab governments have remained passive while even certain European states, including Spain, have taken clearer positions against the occupation. “We need genuine Islamic-Arab action, not statements that remain ink on paper,” he stressed.

On domestic issues, Ayatollah Mousavi called participation in upcoming elections a national duty, warning that boycotts would allow corrupt elements to gain influence. He also underlined that Iraq’s main project is independence and sovereignty, criticizing the country’s reliance on foreign dictates.

Referring to recent developments in Qatar, the Baghdad Friday prayer leader said they should be a “lesson for Persian Gulf states” that rely on US support. “The real solution lies in the unity of regional nations and forces, not in foreign protection,” he added.

Ayatollah Mousavi concluded by stressing that Palestine and the restoration of Iraq’s sovereignty must remain at the top of the nation’s priorities, warning that division and dependence would keep the region vulnerable to foreign interference.

