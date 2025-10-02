Baghdad Friday Imam: Resistance Army ensures continuation of Martyr Nasrallah’s path

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sayyed Yassin Mousavi, Friday prayer leader of Baghdad, said that the Resistance Army, united under the banner of the Iranian Supreme Leader, guarantees the continuation of the path of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He stressed that unity among nations and adherence to leadership are essential conditions for achieving victory over enemies.

Speaking Tuesday evening at the first anniversary ceremony of Martyr Nasrallah’s martyrdom in Mashhad– attended by pilgrims of Imam Reza’s shrine and Resistance Front activists – Ayatollah Mousavi highlighted the strategic role of the late Lebanese resistance leader.

Martyr Nasrallah’s Role in Regional Resistance

He described the path of resistance as a bridge between religion, jihadi culture, and Mahdist expectation, noting that Martyr Nasrallah was not only a national commander but also a structural organizer of coordination among regional resistance forces. Ayatollah Mousavi underlined that Nasrallah’s efforts in linking fronts from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen complemented the operational leadership of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“This coordination, under the guidance of the Supreme Leader, has resulted in the formation of a comprehensive and honorable army for the resistance nation,” he said.

Confronting Imperialism and Arrogant Powers

Ayatollah Mousavi further warned against imperialism, describing it as the common enemy of oppressed nations and an obstacle to justice. He stated that global arrogance has never been sincere in its dealings with freedom-seeking movements and continues to use dialogue as a tool of deception.

He emphasized that hostility towards the resistance and Shiite communities will persist regardless of changes in Western leadership or political figures, stressing that sectarian or national divisions must not hinder anti-colonial coordination.

Resistance and Mahdist Vision

Referring to threats by Zionist officials, Ayatollah Mousavi said these challenges are existential and can only be countered through regional cohesion and firm ties with the leadership of the Supreme Leader. He also linked the path of martyr Nasrallah to preparing the ground for the emergence of Imam Mahdi (AS), stressing that popular uprisings in Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen, if accompanied by Mahdist awareness, will ensure the endurance of the martyrs’ path until the ultimate ideal is realized.

