Gaza Starvation Deaths Reach 455, Including 151 Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinians, including a child, have died from starvation in Gaza, raising the total number of victims of Israel’s deliberate starvation policy to 455, among them 151 children.

The death toll from the ongoing genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation army against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has climbed to 66,148 martyrs and 168,716 injured individuals.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, hospitals received 51 martyrs and 180 new casualties in the past 24 hours. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, inaccessible to rescue teams.

Since the war resumed on March 18, 2025, the documented number of casualties has reached 13,280 martyrs and 56,675 injuries.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has held Israel and the US administration fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences of the situation in Gaza.

It called on the international community and the United Nations to urgently intervene to stop these “gross violations of international humanitarian law” and to guarantee the safety and freedom of movement for civilians in Gaza.

