Hamas Official: Trump’s Gaza Plan Targets All Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Abdul Rahman Shadid stated that the recent plan announced by US President Donald Trump is not merely directed at Hamas as a movement, but rather constitutes a broader assault on the entire Palestinian people. He emphasized that the plan undermines Palestinian factions, rights, foundational principles, political identity, and the future of their national cause.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Shadid warned that the plan poses serious threats to the Palestinian issue and affirmed that the response will be a unified national one, reflecting the collective stance of the Palestinian people.

He further noted that a final and official response will be released after continued consultations with various Palestinian factions.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, unveiled a proposal aimed at ending the war on Gaza. The plan includes the release of Israeli captives in a single batch, the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups, and in return, promises of partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction initiatives, and the marginalization of Palestinian factions.

/129