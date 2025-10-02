Analysis / Trump’s Gaza Plan: A New Test of Strategic Arab Passivity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US President Donald Trump has recently unveiled his plan for end of Gaza war. This 20-point plan, coming under the ruse of "ending Gaza war" is in fact a rephrased "deal of the century" he presented in 2020 for Arab-Israeli normalization.

The central idea of the initiative is fully eliminating the Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, internationally administering Gaza without final determination of its status, and taking decisions openly biased in favor the Israeli regime.

As it was expected, the Arab rulers voiced their support to the plan and avoided any objection, saying that it was a step to peace— something in stark contrast with all the stances of these countries and resolutions of the Arab League.

Dangerous aspects of Trump's plan

Contrary to the claims of Arab states, a preliminary reading of the 20-point plan reveals it to be a one-sided proposal that benefits the Israeli regime at the expense of Palestinian interests.

Violation of Palestinian sovereignty and Self-determination: By preconditioning the elimination of all Palestinian representative institutions (both resistance and official), the plan effectively disregards any Palestinian right to sovereignty over their land, replacing it with an international mandate model. This is not a solution, but a structural humiliation and a denial of the Palestinian people's political identity.

Strengthening Israeli security while weakening Palestine: The plan calls for the complete disarmament of Hamas and Gaza while offering no guarantees for the full and immediate withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces. It is anticipated that the regime, following the pattern of events in Lebanon, will continue its attacks on Gaza under the pretext of disarmament, leaving Palestinians utterly defenseless and powerless against any future aggression.

Advancing a covert resettlement rcenario: Furthermore, the proposal makes no mention of a role for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the future of the Gaza Strip. During Trump's first term, the US moved to defund UNRWA to pave the way for ending the right of return for displaced Palestinians to the occupied West Bank, based on a two-state solution. Now, the omission of UNRWA from the plan, aligning with Israeli demands, signifies an end to international aid and support for Palestinians, the very people who were supposed to have a state five years after the 1994 Oslo Accords, a state which Netanyahu has publicly vowed he will never allow to be established.

An unequal exchange and the suspension of Palestinian rights: The condition for a prisoner release within 72 hours, in exchange for postponing all core Palestinian demands such as ending the occupation and establishing a state, points to a planned win-lose scenario. The plan takes away the Palestinians' main bargaining chip, namely Israeli captives, without providing a practical and immediate guarantee for ending the occupation. It offers the Palestinians only deferred promises, the implementation of which cannot be guaranteed, especially by the US, which is itself a party to the conflict and cannot act as a mediator. According to Mohamad Mustafa, an Israeli affairs expert speaking to Al Jazeera, this plan fulfills Israel's core war objectives but overlooks its ideological goals of displacement, occupation, and the potential annexation of Gaza.

Arab reactions: from inaction to betrayal

The key point is that Trump's plan with these detrimental dimensions is praised in the Arab statements.

Eight Arab and Muslim countries in a joint statement hsvd welcomed what they called "sincere efforts" of Trump for end of Gaza war.

The statement was released by foreign ministries of Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt.

The statement welcomed the leadership of Donald Trump and his efforts to end the war in Gaza, expressing confidence in his willingness to find a path to peace.

This positive reaction from these countries, and even from the Palestinian Authority itself, signals a clear retreat.

These nations had previously and explicitly opposed the initial version of this plan—which included the "forced displacement of Palestinians" and "reconstruction by American companies"—during meetings in Cairo and Riyadh. Their welcoming of the new plan, which is fundamentally similar, points to either a clear shift in position or a strategic passivity.

This reaction is also a sign of these countries' lack of independent will. Despite possessing powerful economic, political, and diplomatic tools, they have chosen a policy of acquiescence in the face of American and Israeli pressure, rather than adopting a unified and decisive stance. This points to a bitter reality: the priority of Arab rulers' interests over the public will of their people.

By issuing such statements, it appears these governments view the Palestinian cause as a bargaining chip to maintain relations with Washington, normalize ties with the Israeli regime (within the framework of Washington's regional strategy), and even secure security-military concessions. This attitude sacrifices the Palestinian cause and the historical rights of Palestinians for the sake of short-term calculations.

Trump's doomed plan

The plan by the US president, which apparently has colonial and biased content is doomed to failure against the will of the Palestinian will, as the "deal of the century" became history.

This Arab passivity and inaction indeed has significant repercussions, including the Arab League's role becoming insignificant in the Palestinian developments and boosting of the resistance discourse that rests on distrust in the US and self-dependence.

It seems that Arab rulers, despite all historical alarms, have once again preferred a slumber of negligence over an awakening with dignity. The outcome would not be just a disgrace, but a deeper gap between them and their nations and further discontent in the region.



