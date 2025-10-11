Indonesia denies visas to Israeli Gymnasts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indonesia has officially refused to issue visas to Israeli gymnasts scheduled to compete in the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Jakarta, citing widespread public condemnation of the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza. The championship, set to take place from October 19 to 25, 2025, will proceed without the participation of the Israeli team.

The decision reflects Indonesia’s longstanding policy of non-engagement with Israel until the full sovereignty and independence of Palestine is recognized. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia’s Senior Legal Affairs Minister, stated that the move aligns with national principles and public sentiment, emphasizing that Indonesia will not compromise on its stance regarding Palestinian rights.

Ita Juliati, Chief of the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation, confirmed that the Israeli athletes would not be attending the event. The refusal marks another instance of Indonesia’s firm position on the Palestinian issue, following its 2023 loss of hosting rights for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after declining to host the Israeli team.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, continues to use international platforms to express solidarity with Palestine. The latest visa denial underscores how the ongoing genocide in Gaza—where over 67,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since October 2023—continues to shape global sports diplomacy and intensify calls for justice and accountability.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to pressure the international community into recognizing Palestinian sovereignty and condemning Israeli atrocities.

