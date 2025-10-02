Establishment of independent Palestinian State with Al-Quds as capital is essential: Pakistani Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council, stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital is mandatory, and underlined that no compromise on the blood of Palestinians is acceptable.

In a statement issued on Tuesday regarding the possible joint declaration of the foreign ministers of Islamic countries including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, Senator Jafari emphasized that any plan that attempts to legitimize the Zionist occupation must be categorically rejected.

He called for the declaration to explicitly reaffirm the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state, adding that "any participation in the so-called Abraham Accords without the realization of justice is not only a betrayal of Palestine, but also a clear disloyalty to the Palestinian cause."

Referring to the sacrifices of the Palestinian nation, the Pakistani senator noted that nearly 70,000 Palestinians have been martyred in recent years in the struggle for freedom and defense of their homeland, stressing that the issue of Palestine is not a mere territorial dispute but a test of human conscience and justice.

Senator Jafari further underlined Pakistan’s principled and historical stance on Palestine and called on Islamic countries to adopt firm positions that ensure full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation and the rejection of any attempts to normalize relations with the Zionist regime at the expense of Palestinian blood.

