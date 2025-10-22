Senior Shia scholar welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire as milestone for regional peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing it as a crucial milestone on the path toward sustainable peace and regional stability.

In a statement, Senator Jafari — Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly — said dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving differences between neighboring countries, expressing hope that the agreement will usher in a new era of security, solidarity, and shared progress for the two brotherly nations.

Commending the mediation efforts of Qatar and Turkey, the senator said the achievement reflects the success of sincere regional diplomacy. “I wholeheartedly welcome the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. This accomplishment is the result of genuine and constructive efforts by our regional friends,” he stated.

Jafari emphasized that the accord stands as clear evidence of the value of dialogue in addressing disputes and promoting stability across the region.

He further expressed confidence that the Afghan government will fully adhere to its commitments, providing the groundwork for lasting peace and mutual prosperity between the two Islamic neighbors.

......................

End/ 257