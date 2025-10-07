Pak Senator Demands Clarification from Government on Report of Offering Pasni Port to U.S.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The report claims that Pakistan has offered the U.S. control over Pasni Port as part of a $1.2 billion development project.

Senator Allama Nasir Abbas Jafri stated that this news could negatively affect Pakistan’s relations with close and strategic partners like Iran and China. It could also seriously harm the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is centered around Gwadar Port. If such a plan is indeed under consideration, it would not only threaten regional peace and stability but also deviate from the fundamental principles of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He further said the issue is even more serious because the report has surfaced at a time when the Trump administration is pushing to regain control of Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan.