Taliban FM Amir Khan Arrived in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India on Thursday. This marks the first visit by a top Taliban leader since the group returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.The six-days trip comes as India aims to deepens its engagement with the Taliban government. Earlier, UN Security Council had granted Muttaqi a temporary travel extension.

“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” Foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said after offering Muttaqi a “warm welcome.”

During the visit, Muttaqi is scheduled to hold talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. He is also expected to tour the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and Taj Mahal in Agra.

Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met Muttaqi in Dubai to discuss Afghanistan’s urgent development needs.

Muttaqi’s visit follows meetings in Russia, the only country so far to have officially recognized the Taliban administration.

India has long provided humanitarian aid and development assistance to Afghanistan, hosting tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after Taliban returned to power.

Its mission in Kabul currently focuses on coordinating humanitarian efforts.

The UN Security Council sanctions committee authorized Muttaqi’s travel to New Delhi between October 9 and 16. His visit revives earlier plans that were delayed due to sanctions restrictions, officials said.