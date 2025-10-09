Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Slams Yogi Government and UP Police for Targeting Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency:Speaking at JIH’s monthly press conference, Nadeem Khan, Secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), said, “What we are seeing is not law enforcement but the destruction of the rule of law. The UP police have become oppressors instead of protectors.”

Khan highlighted a recent wave of oppression in Uttar Pradesh over the past few weeks, triggered by peaceful expressions of love and devotion for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), such as displaying posters and banners. He noted that while regulating public processions is understandable, the state government’s extreme reactions—raiding homes, arresting innocent people, and even removing posters from private homes—show a deliberate attempt to criminalize Muslim religious identity and devotion.

According to Khan, as of September 23, 2025, 21 FIRs (police complaints) have been filed across India, naming 1,324 Muslims as accused, with 38 arrests made. Bareilly alone saw 10 FIRs. “This is not about maintaining law and order; it’s about harassing Muslims,” Khan said.

He added that even young children have been detained for expressing devotion to the Prophet through WhatsApp profile pictures. Khan also condemned the use of bulldozers, once a symbol of development, as a tool for collective punishment and political revenge. “Bulldozers are being used outside the law to scare and destroy people,” he said.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 data, Khan pointed out that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest crimes against women and 15,130 atrocities against Scheduled Castes.

He argued that these figures show the state machinery is being used to suppress minorities instead of protecting citizens. JIH and APCR demanded the withdrawal of all politically motivated FIRs, the release of innocent detainees, and legal action against the police. Khan stressed, “Making love for the Prophet a crime is an attack on India’s Constitution and its moral values. We must stand together to restore justice, equality, and the rule of law.”

Concerns Over Bihar Voter List Deletions

JIH Vice President Malik Moatasim Khan expressed deep concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, conducted from June 24 to September 30, 2025. He said the process lacked transparency and imposed unfair time restrictions, risking the disenfranchisement of many voters, especially Muslims and marginalized communities. Official data shows 6.5 million names were initially removed from voter lists, with 4.7 million still deleted after revisions.

Khan criticized the government for placing the burden of proving voter eligibility on citizens, particularly poor families who struggled to provide required documents within three months.

He noted that Muslim-majority districts like Kishanganj (9.69% deletions), Purnea (8.41%), Katihar (7.12%), Araria (5.55%), and Gopalganj (12.13%) were heavily targeted, especially in the Seemanchal region with significant Muslim and migrant populations.