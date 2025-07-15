Anti-Blasphemy bill passed in Punjab, life imprisonment for desecration of holy Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, July 14, the Bhagwant Mann-led government approved the "Punjab Prevention of Offenses Against Sacred Texts Bill-2025."

The bill stipulates that any person directly or indirectly involved in acts of disrespect towards holy texts such as the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible, holy Qura, and other sacred scriptures will not be spared and may face up to life imprisonment.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “A crucial cabinet meeting was held today in Chandigarh where the ‘Punjab Prevention of Offenses Against Sacred Texts Bill-2025’ was approved to ensure strict punishment in cases of desecration of all religious scriptures.”

He further stated, “The implementation of this law will strengthen communal harmony, peace, and the spirit of brotherhood in the state. For us, respect for religious texts is of utmost importance.”

According to the bill, if the desecration of religious texts results in communal riots or leads to loss of life or property, the offender may face a minimum sentence of 20 years, extending up to life imprisonment.

Additionally, a fine ranging from ₹1 million to ₹2 million (10 to 20 lakh INR) can be imposed. Those sentenced to life imprisonment will not be eligible for bail or parole.

It is noteworthy that there has been a growing demand in Punjab for a blasphemy law in recent times. The bill also includes provisions for the establishment of special courts to deal with such offenses, and reiterates that convicts will not be granted parole.

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s office mentioned that recent incidents of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib and other sacred texts deeply hurt people’s sentiments and led to social unrest in the region.