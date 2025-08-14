Pakistani Shia scholar condemns crackdown on Arbaeen mourners in Punjab

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Shobeir Hassan Maysami, Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, has strongly condemned the recent wave of violent attacks and illegal arrests targeting mourners of Imam Hussein (AS) in Punjab province, calling for their immediate release and an end to what he described as “cowardly and unlawful actions.”

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad attended by officials and council members, Maysami said the attacks and mass arrests were in “clear contradiction” to the public statements and commitments made by the Prime Minister and the Punjab provincial government.

He warned that such actions were creating “an atmosphere of fear and panic” among the public and undermining civil and religious freedoms. “If this worrying trend continues, people will be compelled to take public action to defend their rights, and the government will bear full responsibility for the consequences,” he stated.

Maysami criticized the registration of numerous legal cases against mourners, as well as nightly raids on their homes, particularly in southern Punjab. “These measures violate our legal and religious rights, and no authority has the right to prevent mourning ceremonies,” he said, adding that the restrictions were damaging the image of the government in the eyes of the people.

The Pakistani cleric called for the removal of all obstacles to the grand and peaceful commemoration of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (AS) and stressed the urgent need to protect religious freedoms and the safety of participants.

.....................

End/ 257