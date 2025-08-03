Iran's President pays tribute to Pakistani scholar Muhammad Iqbal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Tomb of Muhammad Iqbal to pay tribute to the renowned Pakistani poet, philosopher, and politician by laying a wreath and reciting a prayer for the esteemed Muslim thinker. He also signed the guestbook at the mausoleum.

During the first leg of his visit to Pakistan, President Pezeshkian traveled to Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, on Saturday.

He honored this prominent Persian-speaking poet at the Tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a ceremony attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as well as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and several local officials.

The Tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal is situated near the Badshahi Mosque within the historical complex of the Lahore Fort, recognized as one of Pakistan's significant cultural and national landmarks. This distinguished thinker, poet, and theorist, was born in 1877 in Sialkot, Punjab.

Iqbal pursued his education in philosophy at the universities of Lahore, Cambridge, and Munich, where he earned his doctorate. In addition to his academic and literary endeavors, he was active in politics, serving as the president of the All-India Muslim League in 1930.

Iqbal was the first to officially propose the idea of establishing an independent country for Muslims in the subcontinent, a concept that later laid the groundwork for the creation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his poetry, particularly in his Persian verses, Iqbal articulated themes such as a return to Islamic identity, social justice, and the awakening of the Muslim community, all expressed through a mystical and philosophical lens. His Persian works hold a prominent place in Iranian literature.

He passed away in Lahore in 1938 and was laid to rest next to the historic Badshahi Mosque.

